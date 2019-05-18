"Beats & Eats" hits Bangor Waterfront

The Bangor Waterfront is typically known for its summer concert series, but Saturday it played host to the “Beats and Eats Food Truck Festival.”

Seventeen different food trucks were at the event, and there were plenty of beverages as well as lawn games and live music.

The festival was a great way for folks who love to eat to try out some new dishes or indulge in their usual favorites.

We’re told over three thousand tickets were sold, in yet another way to spend an afternoon at the waterfront.

“The reason we really love doing this event is that it brings variety to the amount of events that happen down at the waterfront,” said Denise Kimball, Live Events Manager at Townsquare Media. “So, it's adding to the variety that's already here, we now have a food truck festival in addition to all the other great events that happen on the Bangor waterfront.