Beat the heat with sprinklers and pools

Bangor city officials had a cooling spot open for folks to get a break from the heat today.

Parks and Rec set up a station with a sprinkler for anyone to take advantage of on the waterfront today.

Municipal pools were also open in Bangor and Brewer.

We spoke to city officials about the importance of having places accessible to people on a day like this.

"This is a pretty simple opportunity for us to put a sprinkler out and let folks enjoy it who wouldn't be able to otherwise access our municipal pools or other way to cool off,” says Tracy Willette, Bangor Dir. of Parks & Recreation. “Provide a a great opportunity to do that and it was easy for us to establish."

Officials say to continue to keep cool this weekend and stay hydrated.

Remember it's critical to keep an eye on children, the elderly and pets in this heat.