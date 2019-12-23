Bears that Care: on a mission to comfort children in scary situations

In early April, Loretta Rines was speaking with a sheriff's deputy and learned he had recently found a four year old who had wandered off alone.

"So I gave him my most cherished teddy bear that I had and told him this was for him. Any time he had an incident or accident involving a child, he'd have something for them."

Since then, she's made it her mission to help provide a little comfort to children in scary situations, collecting over 150 bears.

"I've given out 22 bears so far to both state troopers and sheriffs."

She calls her project Bears that Care.

"As a kid, my dad was a truck driver, and you knew state police and sheriffs as bears."

Loretta cleans the new or gently used bears she's collected through donations before giving them out.

"Every time I see a state trooper or a sherrif parked on the side of the road or a parking lot, I go up and hand them a bear and tell them what I'm doing. When I end up running into them again and they tell me the story of how they gave that bear away already, it brings tears to my eyes every time."

"The very first bear he just gave away a few weeks ago to a five year old autistic girl. That really meant a lot knowing that it's comforting that little girl."

Loretta has created a Bears that Care Facebook group and encourages people who are interested in donating to contact her there.

"I plan on taking them down to the state trooper academy and give them to the new recruits so that each of them have them in their car to start out with."

Loretta says she'd like to know that every cruiser in the state has a bear at the ready.

