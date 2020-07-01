Bean hole beans bring the benjamins in fundraiser for local civic center

"It's the most nerve-racking thing you can cook. There's something magic about them cooking in the pit."

Susan Dunham Shane is in her third year as president of the Eddington-Clifton Civic Center. She knows the secrets of bean hole beans.

"You can't go to a restaurant and get bean hole beans."

A permanent bean hole bean pit was installed at Comins Hall in 2011 as part of an Eagle Scout Project.

Ursa Beckford grew up in Clifton, and his family was involved in the community at the hall.

"When it was time to do my Eagle Scout Project, I came to one of their board meetings and just said, is there something I can do to be useful to you."

They asked him to build a permanent bean hole and some benches to go with it.

Community members banded together under Beckford's leadership to help.

"It's just been great, the hall has used it over the years."

"In normal times, we'd run monthly suppers all summer." said Shane.

Some of those suppers had to be cancelled this year due to COVID-19, so they've decided to fire up their bean pit this Friday as a fundraiser to support the hall.

"It's a two day process because someone has to come in and soak the beans overnight. Then the bean crew comes in at 4:30 in the morning, builds a fire in the pit with hardwood, they assemble everything in the pot, and then they go in the ground."

Eight or more hours after going in, the beans come out ready to eat.

"We're selling the pints, eight dollars a pint, and the pies of course are all homemade, and those are twelve dollars."

You can pick them up this Friday from 4 to 5:30, but the beans aren't likely to last long.

"When they're gone, they're gone."