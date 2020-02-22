Beals customers brave cold to get first scoop of the year

Cold temperatures aren't stopping ice cream lovers from enjoying Beals in Gorham.

The ice cream shop's first day of the season was Wednesday, Feb. 19.

They drew many people on opening day. The owners, Chris and Jim Malia, said: "We kind of looked at the weather and decided it was school vacation week; let's open it up a little earlier. A lot of people have been telling us that when we open, it's a sign of spring."

Anyone craving a "taste of spring" can stop by any day now between noon and 8 p.m.