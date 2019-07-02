Be mindful of those who are sensitive to fireworks this Independence Day

Fireworks are a popular past-time for folks during the Fourth of July.

But for many mass shooting survivors and combat veterans, fireworks are a challenge.

The loud bangs of the colorful displays can trigger symptoms of post-traumatic stress.

Experts from Acadia Hospital recommend those who want to be sensitive or those who are sensitive should speak with their neighbors about how the sounds might affect them.

They say providing plenty of warning allows a person triggered by fireworks to plan ahead.

Dr. David Prescott of Acadia Hospital says, "If you happen on somebody who is having a very difficult reaction, what they are often doing is reliving that moment. They are either having a flashback or what we call an intrusive memory. They can't get that thought out of their head. A lot of times, they don't need you to touch them. So, you just want to give them space. Talk to them in a calming voice. You want to get them back to the here and now, so reminding them somebody just set off some fireworks, we are all safe, that would be a better approach."

Many combat veteran organizations have begun passing out yard signs that warn neighbors of a sensitive combat veteran home.

Again, their best advice is just to have a conversation with your friends and neighbors ahead of the holiday.