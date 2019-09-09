Councilors refer proposes ordinance that could cut down on towing

At Monday night's Bangor City Council meeting, councilors referred a proposed ordinance to a committee regarding self-releasing boots on cars in the downtown district.

The city's parking management company is suggesting to impound cars with a boot which then can allow the offender to call a 24/7 call center, pay what they owe and the boot is then released.

We're told the offender would have to return the boot back to public parking in 48 hours to avoid a larger fine.

City Councilor Gretchen Schaefer says this would be for people who have multiple unpaid parking tickets.

She says in most cases, this would replace towing.

No word yet on how much the fines will cost.