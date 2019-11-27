Be aware of these traffic patterns for Friday's Parade of Lights in Waterville

It's almost time for one of Waterville's biggest events of the year, the Parade of Lights.

The parade starts at 6:00p.m. Friday on Main St. in Downtown Waterville.

Police are advising folks to have their parked vehicles removed from Lower Main St. by 3:00p.m. so they can get set up.

Vehicular traffic on Lower Main St. will be shut down at 4:30p.m.

"What that will do is it will allow volunteers to rope off the parking spaces as a viewing area for spectators and it will allow the floats to traverse Lower Main St. safely within the lines of the spectators," said Waterville Deputy Police Chief Bill Bonney.

And remember that new this year is the tree lighting will take place at Head of Falls.