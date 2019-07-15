Bay Ferries says restoration of ferry service from Bar Harbor is delayed again

The start of ferry service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia has been delayed again.

The company is offering refunds to those who have booked trips.

Bay Ferries hoped to begin the service by June 21st but now says the earliest they might be ready is later this summer.

An e-mail was sent out to customers today saying continued construction and related approval processes at the Bar Harbor ferry terminal are to blame.

Bay ferries will not take any new reservations until they have a better idea of when service will resume.

The Bar Harbor ferry terminal has been idle since ferry service between Bar Harbor and Nova Scotia stopped ten years ago.