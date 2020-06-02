Baxter State Park to open gates on June 15

People can begin visiting Baxter State Park again on Monday, June 15.

On that day, park officials will begin opening the gates at Togue Pond and Matagamon gates from 6 in the morning until 8 at night.

Opening these gates means that visitors will have access to more than 60 miles of trail, fishing access to more than 25 ponds and 7 streams, and several picnic and day use areas.

Bunkhouses won't be available at all this year.

But Monday, several of the trails that were closed after the recent fire near Abol were reopened to the public, but park officials ask anyone using that area to be cautious as some hazards may still be present.

To protect plant life, the part of the park that is above the treeline cannot be used for any recreational purpose but should be open July 1.

You can find details about all aspects of the park, including any closures, on their website baxterstatepark.org.