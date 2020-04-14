Baxter State Park delays opening of season due to COVID-19

Officials with Baxter State Park announcing Tuesday night they're postponing the start of the season.

They say all travel above the treeline until further notice is not allowed.

It's all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the safety and health of visitors, staff, and community is a top priority.

All Katahdin and Traveler trailheads are closed.

Matagamon Gates and Togue pond are closed to vehicles.

Camping is prohibited.

But, Baxter State Park officials say it will stay open for walk-ins below the treeline.

They say their "target opening date" is July 1st.

For more info visit: https://baxterstatepark.org/2020/04/14/bsp-will-delay-season-due-to-covid-19/?fbclid=IwAR0Q12XTY7y-BNql2nOBz459lH34ofsSqP64llQ_j9x1z3ECozoyF4mLsog