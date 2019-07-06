Batteries are something to keep in mind when boating

After waiting and waiting for summer to arrive it finally did this week.

That left many people looking to the water.

Temperatures in the 90's in some parts of the state in the last couple of days and a warm weekend had people firing up their boats and jet skis for the first time this year.

There's nothing worse than looking forward to a day on the water and not getting your engine to start.

That was an issue a few folks in the area we ran into.

Over at Bangor Motor Sports- they say it's usually not an issue with the engine - but with the battery. Here's some advice moving forward.

“Before they go winterize it, because you're not going to be using it in the winter time, take the battery out of the machine,” says Kenny Grove, from Bangor Motor Sports. “Then there is a battery tender. You plug it into the wall it will draw current out to the battery and just keep it alive. So if the battery starts to fade the battery tender will start to re-charge that battery and bring it back to life. Stress with the battery just sitting in it so cold here in Maine they take a toll on the batteries. That's pre-much we see is the number one cause there's batteries usually.”

He says that taking these steps can extend the life of battery up to 3 or 4 times its normal length.

