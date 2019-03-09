Baton team twirls for 24 straight hours in Bangor

There was a twenty-four-hour "twirl-a-thon" happening at the Bangor Parks And Recs Center Friday night and Saturday.

The Maine-E-Acts are a traveling baton twirling team, made up of young women from Augusta, Bangor and the Oxford Hills area.

We're told they are one of only three twirling teams in Maine.

They're trying to raise money for a trip to South Bend, Indiana to compete at the Grand National Baton Twirling Championships.

The team twirled non-stop since seven o'clock last night, sleeping in three-hour shifts, and doing it all without any caffeine.

"Our motto this year is 'start strong, finish stronger,' but stronger as a team too," said Maine-E-Acts coach and coordinator Andrea Fletcher. "So we get something out of it too that's going to be invaluable to them, as they take on the challenge of going to nationals. It's a hard road to prepare for that competition, and the foundation they've built here, for this event, serves that purpose as well."

For more information on the main-e-acts, or if you'd like to make a donation, visit www.centralmainetwirling.com/boosters