Bath's city clerk has resigned after being injured during a fox attack in September.

Mary Howe broke her leg during the attack at her Brunswick home as she tried to run from the fox.

Howe believes the fox was rabid, though it was not tested after her husband shot and killed it because it did not bite them.

The fox attack was one of several in the Brunswick-Bath area over the past year.

Howe's husband said her recovery from surgery for the broken leg will take several months.