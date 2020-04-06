Bath Iron Works to require workers to wear face coverings

Bath Iron Works says all employees will be required to wear a cloth face covering while at work in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on the shipyard's website Sunday, officials said the face covering requirement would not be in effect that night or on Monday, but that it would be in place early this week.

The statement said, "We encourage people to begin wearing them immediately, as a matter of personal responsibility in accordance with the guideline for situations both in and out of the workplace."

The move was to comply with CDC recommendations issued on Friday.

The shipyard said it would release more guidance on Monday. Officials said employees should not wear surgical-grade masks or N-95 respirators so that those supplies can be reserved for healthcare workers and medical first responders.

At least two people who work at BIW have tested positive for coronavirus. The Department of Defense has told the shipyard to remain open, but many employees have been using time off.