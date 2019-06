If you're looking for a job in shipbuilding, you may be able to apply for one at an event at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor on Wednesday.

From 12:30 to 6 p.m., you'll get the chance to meet employees with Bath Iron Works.

The company says there are plenty of career opportunities at the shipyard for electricians, engineers, machinists, and more.

Don't forget to bring your resume.

There may be a chance you'll have a pre-interview.