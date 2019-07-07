Bath Heritage Days comes to an end after five day festival

The annual Bath Heritage Days wrapping up events Sunday after its five-day festival.

30 musical artists and events for all ages took place along the waterfront and parts of downtown Bath.

There was a parade and fireworks for the fourth of July, a carnival with several rides for kids, and a beer garden every day for the adults!

Those who attended say it is a great way to enjoy the fourth of July weekend with friends and family.

"We're just so pleased at the turnout and everybody seemed to be having a really good time,” says Bill King, an organizer. “And the businesses seem very pleased...it's been a great weekend and bigger and better every year."

The celebration has brought almost 50 years of tradition to the Bath community.

