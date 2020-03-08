Basketball coaches in Penobscot Valley to play for community members in need

An annual tradition in the Penobscot Valley returns this week at Dexter Regional High School.

The Coaches versus Cancer basketball game is this Tuesday.

Boys basketball coaches in the area play against each other for a new charitable cause each year.

This year two members of the community battling caner will benefit from the fundraiser.

Dexter High School biology teacher Alyson Saunders who is battling breast cancer.

And Joseph Tibets, also battling caner, and whose son's are a senior and freshman at the school.

"I mean when people say cancer touches everybody, that's a true statement. And so unfortunately it's something that has to happen every year, but at the same time there's a tremendous amount of positive that comes out of it with helping the families. And I think everybody enjoys helping," said Peter Murray, the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Dexter Regional High School.

The game will be at 5:30 p.m. at Dexter Regional High School.