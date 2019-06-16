Bambino Buddy Ball held for children and young adults with developmental challenges

Folks joined the Eastern Maine Baseball League and the Courageous Steps Project for some baseball.

This 4-week program gives children and young adults with developmental challenges the opportunity to play baseball in a safe and fun atmosphere.

Parents were also invited to participate.

The goal is to allow kids that may not get the opportunity to play baseball the chance to learn the game.

"This is an effort to really give kids with developmental disabilities the chance to play baseball. Really we haven't had a program like this up here in the Bangor area. So, this has been really cool just to launch and really see it grow and it is growing more and more every time we talk about it so we are hoping after this year it keeps growing for future years to come."

Kids ages 6-15 were welcome to attend.