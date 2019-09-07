Bark to School event held in Augusta

The Waterville Humane Society and Augusta Marketplace partnered for a Bark to School event Saturday.

Folks were able to donate food and find their forever furry friend.

There was plenty of activities such as raffles, face painting, and a crafting station for the kids.

The goal was to find animals homes and connect with the community.

"We're collaborating with the Augusta Marketplace and we're bringing kittens and puppies down to this event. They can all be adopted this week, people can fill out applications for them, but it's all to support the shelter and the work we do."

The Humane Society Waterville Area is always taking applications for animals looking to be adopted.