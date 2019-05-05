Bark for Life event to take place at Bangor Raceway Friday

Bark For Life is an American Cancer Society event that honors the caregiving qualities of canines. It's an event that sheds a light on the relationship between cancer patients and their pets in addition to the importance of caregivers. It also brings awareness to the fact that people are not the only ones affected by cancer; pets are affected too.

The 8th annual Greater Bangor Bark For Life event will be held Friday, May 10th at 4pm. Opening ceremonies begin at 4:30 pm.

Some of the new additions to their event will be Carnival Games, a Craft Beer Tent, and Cotton Candy.

Pompeii Pizza, Spencer's Ice Cream, & Buffalo Wild Wings will be at the event this year!

For more information visit: Stacey Duran at (207) 949-1988, or stacey.duran@cancer.org