A Baring family is looking for a place to stay after a fire destroyed their home on Ledgewood Street Friday night.

Officials say the two people who were home at the time both escaped without injury.

Multiple area departments responded around 8:30 last night to large smoke and flames coming from the house.

Officials say the family of four's dog and cat were also rescued.

The fire is believed to have started near a wood stove in the home.

It is still under investigation.