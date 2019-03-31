Barclays call center officially closes in Wilton

The Barclays Call Center in Wilton officially closed Sunday.

The announcement was made back in January.

More than 200 people are affected and are now without a job.

A Barclays Spokesperson said the decision to close the call center was a "business strategy move.”

According to the Department of Labor, Barclays is the fourth largest employer in Franklin County.

Governor Janet Mills said she plans to use all her resources to help employers and their families impacted by the closing.