Barbershop quartet surprises sweethearts

Valentine's Day isn't complete without a few surprises. The Mainely Music Chorus Barbershop Quartet was out providing them.

They visited ten unsuspecting sweethearts to give the gift of harmony.

The singing valentine package included two songs, a personalized card, and a rose.

Alexis Dunham at Bangor Housing Authority says she was completely surprised.

She had a response for her fiancée.

"I love you and you're so sweet and I'm very lucky to call you mine. And I'll see you later!"

Wayne Leighton is one of the members of the chorus.

"It's been going great. We've really surprised a lot of people and made a lot of people feel loved and welcomed. The expressions say it all."

The quartet offers this service each year on Valentine's Day, you can find them on Facebook to learn more.