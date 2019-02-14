Barbershop quartet spreads Valentine's Day love one song at a time

Cupid has been busy shooting arrows around the country today. Love is definitely in the air on Valentine's Day.

President of the Mainely Music Chorus, Tom White, said, "The music itself is just a way of expressing that people have strong feelings for each other."

Roses are red, violets are blue...on this Valentine's Day, how do you tell someone, I love you? The Mainely Music Chorus Barbershop Quartet is making their annual Valentine's Day rounds.

Leighton said, "We are going around the local area and doing singing Valentine's and making people's day with songs of love and messages of good cheer."

It's something that's sure to make your heart sing.

Autumn Graham, Wight's Sporting Good Employee, said, "He's never done this before. Sometimes he'll send some flowers, but this is a complete shock."

Spreading love is a job so big, not one, but two quartets are needed cast love spells.

Mainely Music Chorus member, Wayne Leighton, said"It's a blast, my goodness, the reactions that people have and the joy on their faces. We see everything from cheers to laughter, hugs, and kisses, it's just a fantastic time."

It's an experience that may even top chocolates or flowers. Mainely Music Chorus's, Fred Wigham, added, "Live performance is a lot better of an experience than just getting a static gift."

Leighton explained, "It just brings the emotion out of people, and it's a very loving feeling when you are in that situation."

Even if the reaction is "A little bit of teary-eyed and also I'm going to kill him," added White.

It's all out of love.

The money raised goes toward music camp scholarships.