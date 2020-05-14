Bar Harbor woman has 'take-out' birthday wish

A Bar Harbor woman who started a Facebook group in support of local business has a birthday wish for take out.

Becca Gaynor’s birthday is May 14th, 2020.

She says in lieu of fundraising for her birthday, she’s asking that folks on MDI get take-out for themselves to support their favorite restaurant.

Gaynor started the group called “We’re Still Here” that now has over 700 members, and serves as non-political, positive reinforcement for the MDI business community.

“It’s not just about one spot,” said Gaynor. “It doesn’t matter where you get your take-out from. And that’s the same way I felt about watching more and more members coming into our local business groups.”

For more information on Take-Out Thursday, check out “We’re Still Here” on Facebook.