The Bar Harbor town council has decided to close all town facilities to the public until March 30th.

Councilors signed an emergency ordinance regarding the coronavirus pandemic at a special meeting Monday evening.

It includes the town office, police state and fire station.

Non-emergency municipal meetings are cancelled until March 30th, too.

All cruise ship visitations are suspended until at least April 30th.

For more information, head to barharbormaine.gov. or call the town office.