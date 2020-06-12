Bar Harbor to hold "reverse parade" on July 4th

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce says they won't be calling off this year's 4th of July Parade.

They're just adding a twist to it.

They'd like folks to decorate their businesses and homes in Bar Harbor and around the island with everything red, white, blue, and anything else they deem to be patriotic.

They're also planning to celebrate with what they're calling a "reverse parade."

Instead of standing along the road to view a parade, they'd like residents to be part of one.

To sign up, go to visit barharbor.com.

