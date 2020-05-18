Bar Harbor restaurants and retailers work to get open for the season

As Memorial day weekend approaches, so too does the unofficial kickoff of tourist season for restaurants and retailers in Bar Harbor.

One that’s bound to be a little different this year.

“There’s so much uncertainty, we just don’t know," said Julie Veillieux, owner of Window Panes on Main Street. "So, we’re gonna do the best we can and hope we get some support.”

There are new guidelines from the state that need to go in place this season, that add to an already busy time for businesses trying to get their doors open.

“I’ve got a lot of signage, we’re doing some deep cleaning. I’ve got lysol hand sanitizer stations set up.”

“We’ve gone through and measured our tables," said Gail Leiser, co-owner of Galyns Restaurant. "We’ve got lots of spacing. I think it’s gonna be really comfortable for our customers.”

She says her staff will be wearing masks. Tables will have sanitation wipes, and a place for guests to store their masks while they dine, among many other policy changes.

“Basically we’re going through the guidelines that the state has put out, and we’re working really hard to make sure we’re implementing those guidelines correctly,” Leiser said.

Sherman's bookstore has built a divider between customers and the employees at the register.

Leary’s Landing, a year-round Irish pub built one too, for the bar. Their bartenders will still have to wear masks, as will patrons when not seated at the bar or a table.

“We just ordered disposable masks in a large quantity that we can provide somebody should they have forgotten a mask. Cody Gordon, owner of Leary's Landing said. "A brand new mask that they can use and they can take with them.”

But being able to open doesn’t mean every restaurant and retail shop will be open for walk-in traffic by Memorial Day.

“It’s based on the size of these spaces, how you can create a flow that you feel is safe and comfortable for people," said Gordon.

Veilleux added, “If you’re not comfortable going out that’s fine, we totally respect that. But there are some businesses that do want to open, and I just would ask that people respect the businesses that are open, especially considering that they are putting protocols and guidelines in place.”