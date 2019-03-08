Bar Harbor man accused of killing former classmate could avoid trial

A Bar Harbor man accused of raping and murdering a former female classmate could avoid a trial.

21-year-old Jalique Keene is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Mikaela Conley in June.

The Hancock County court clerks office tells TV5 a settlement conference in the case is set for the middle of next month.

Keene is scheduled to go on trial May 20th. He's pleaded not guilty.

Court documents say a security camera shows Keene dragging Conley's body across a school playground to a wooded area where she was later found.

Authorities say video footage from the school prior to that shows the two together, with Keene putting Conley over his shoulder and walking off with her as she kicked her feet.

Authorities say Conley died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

