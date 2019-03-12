Bar Harbor chosen as one of the most dog-friendly vacay destinations

Bar Harbor has been chosen as one of the most dog-friendly vacation destinations in the U-S.

Expedia based its list on cities that offer a slew of dog-friendly attractions, tours, and restaurants.

10 locations were chosen for various reasons.

On the website, Bar Harbor made the exclusive list because of its numerous dog-friendly hiking trails in Acadia, the many pet-welcome eateries in town, and even pup friendly boat excursions.

Alf Anderson of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce says, "I think it's just our reputation of people being able to show up and bring their dogs and have a great time. You don't have to leave the family friend at home. You can spend your vacation, your weekend, whatever it might be here in Bar Harbor with the dog."

Provincetown, Massachusetts was the only other New England destination on the list.