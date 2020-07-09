Bar Harbor cancels cruise ships through the end of the year

The Bar Harbor Town Council voted this week to not allow cruise ships for the remainder of the 2020 tourist season.

In April, Bar Harbor cancelled all cruise ship visits through July 1st.

The decision to cancel for the rest of the year came after American Cruise Lines presented a plan to the state to resume visits that included rigorous testing of passengers and only carrying around one hundred people, including crew.

Most major cruise lines had already cancelled operations through much of the fall.

“There was a door open for you to see some ships later in September and October," said Councilman Stephen Coston. "It hadn’t been completely ruled out, but it was becoming a pretty high probability of us not seeing any ships this year.”

American Cruise Lines had hoped to make up to seven visits starting this month.