Bar Harbor cafe masks it sign ahead of Mothers Day opening

Cafe This Way in Bar Harbor has taken its mask-wearing to another level.

Co-owner Susanne Hathaway has hand-crafted a mask for the cafe’s sign on Mt. Desert Street.

The mask went on Saturday, and Hathaway says the response on social media has been “awesome.”

Cafe This Way is opening for take-out and curbside delivery on Mother’s Day.

“It's a fun sign to indicate that we’re here, alive and well," said Hathaway. "Us three ladies that own Cafe This Way together. We’re here, and we’re masked, and we’re ready to cook for you.”

Hathaway says the mask will probably have to be moved since it’s currently covering the menu board. For more on Cafe This Way’s Mothers Day menu, check them out on Facebook.