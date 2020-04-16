Bar Harbor baker nearly a contestant on 'Great American Bake Show'

​A Bar Harbor woman was in the middle of the audition process to appear on “the Great American Baking Show” when the coronavirus fallout began.

Lori Bartlett had already passed several interviews.

She'd also met with producers in New York, who invited her to Los Angeles for one last audition.

Instead of flying to L.A., Bartlett did her audition via zoom from her own kitchen.

She says the show’s producers judged her final audition cake just by looking.

Bartlett didn’t make the final cut, but that hasn’t changed her love of baking.

“I get really excited when I give somebody a cake or whatever they ask for, and they are happy,” said Bartlett. “I think that’s the most fulfilling thing. That’s what makes me happy.”

The show's producers have already invited her to try out again next season.

You find Bartlett's creations on her Facebook page, Bartlett Bakery.