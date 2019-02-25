Bar Harbor assisted living facility to close in April

A Bar Harbor assisted living facility is closing.

The owners of Sonogee Rehabilitation and Living Center announced that the facility will close by April 26th.

Officials with Sonogee said that multiple factors went into the decision to close including the MDI Hospital Swing Bed program which decreased admissions, the minimum wage increase and an inability to recruit enough people to staff to provide quality care..

The Department of Health and Human Services has approved the closure and is working with Sonogee's representatives on relocation plans for the residents who reside in the building.

Sonogee employs 58 people.