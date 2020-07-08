Bar Harbor and M-D-I police engage communities through online forum

There was an online forum Tuesday night for residents of Bar Harbor and M-D-I to ask their local police officers questions.

M-D-I and Bar Harbor share Jim Willis as their police chief.

He proposed the forum in light of recent events around the country, which have fueled tension between citizens and law enforcement.

Residents were able to ask officers how they respond to and handle certain situations.

When it comes to racism and bias, the chief says it's not tolerated.

"We want our community to know that we are committed to remaining transparent as we work together with members of communities towards understanding equity, eliminating racism and bias for our culture, policies, procedures, and education,” said Willis.

Chief Willis says the conversation does not stop here. He has already committed to having more community forums in the future.



