Bar Harbor Town Council votes to close short-term lodging through April

With the start of summer tourist season just weeks away, the Bar Harbor Town Council held an emergency meeting Monday.

The council met remotely to discuss what to do about the influx of people that are expected to arrive beginning in April, as folks look to distance themselves from other coronavirus hot spots around the country.

By a count of 4-to-3, they voted to suspend all transient lodging like hotels, short term rentals and campground occupancy for non-essential travel until April 30.

"We do have some very very difficult decisions to make today, and going forward," said councilman Matt Hochman. "I just hope we can find the right balance between protecting the economic needs of people who live and work here, and keeping our residents healthy."

The council hopes taking early measures will help preserve the summer tourist season.