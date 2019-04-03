Bar Harbor Historical Society buys famous mansion

The former home of the Maine Seacoast Mission has a new owner...and it's another non-profit.

La Rochelle mansion in Bar Harbor is now under the ownership of the Bar Harbor Historical Society.

The sale closed Monday.

The historical society purchased the 13,000 square foot brick house for 4.75 million dollars. They are in the process of selling their current location on Ledgelawn.

It had been the headquarters of the Maine Sea Coast Mission since 1972...a gift from Tristam Colket, Junior, heir to the Campbell Soup Company.

The Bar Harbor Historical Society Board raised $2 million to help purchase La Rochelle.

They plan to move in later this year.

