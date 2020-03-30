Bar Harbor Food Pantry working hard to provide for all

The Bar Harbor Food Pantry has closed its physical location to the public but is scheduling pick-ups and deliveries.

The pantry has put its inventory on their website to help with the ordering process.

Also, folks who might be using the pantry for the first time can get an idea of what they offer.

Over the last two weeks, the pantry has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of new households who've registered with them.

They expect that number to continue to grow.

"We are a place where, if people aren't qualified for other support, networks like S.N.A.P or things like that through the government, we are that gap for them," said Jenny Jones, the Executive Director of the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. "So, they can save money on their food budget. Now more than ever, I think people are going to be reaching out for food support, just because they don't have a budget for that if they're figuring out how to pay rent."

The Bar Harbor Food Pantry takes food donations of any kind, as long as its in unopened packaging.