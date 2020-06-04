Bar Harbor Chamber working on alternative to quarantine for out-of-state visitors

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and its board are questioning the idea of out-of-state visitors getting a COVID-19 test before they come to Maine.

This is part of the plan that the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development and state officials are hoping will replace the 14-day quarantine.

The concerns are about the availability, reliability and convenience of those tests.

They say it's not a realistic solution to the quarantine.

The Chamber has reported massive reservation cancellations for the summer season since the quarantine period was first announced.

A task force on MDI is working on an alternative solution they want to share with the Governor within the next week.

The Maine D-E-C-D has yet to announce a plan.

But the Commissioner say the department has something in the works and is taking input from tourism industry experts.

said Alf Anderson, Executive Director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. “Testing of front line employees. Those folks who interact with the public on a day-to-day basis. Testing those folks periodically over the course of the season, so that way you can detect whether there’s a spread happening in the community.”

"We're hearing in tourism studies across the country that people are only going to travel to places they feel safe and like the protocols are in place to keep them safe and so part of this is about consumer confidence for tourists as well," added Maine DECD Commissioner Heather Johnson. "There's probably not one answer but likely layered answers that create multiple points for opportunity to try to keep people safe and to allow capacity in our tourism businesses."

Governor Mills imposed the 14 day quarantine for out-of-state visitors on April 3rd.

Commissioner Johnson said at today's CDC briefing they hope to announce an alternative sometime early next week.