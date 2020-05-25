Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce urges Mills to reconsider quarantine for out-of-staters

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is urging Governor Mills to reconsider the 14-day quarantine for out of state visitors by June first, to avoid business closures during the summer tourist season.

While it was announced last week that lodging can take reservations from out of state travelers, the quarantine remains in place.

The Chamber reported massive reservation cancellations in June since the quarantine period was announced, as well as cancellations for July and August.

Some businesses in Bar Harbor didn’t bother opening for Memorial day weekend, and many of those that did report sales of less than half of what they did during the holiday weekend in 2019.

"We thought this would be the kickoff to a busy weekend, and I think we'd do a third of the sales that we normally do," said Chad Kessel, who manages Patrick's by the Sea. "We're appreciative of anyone who wants to come in and buy anything."

"Well the cruise ships and bus tours are probably not gonna be around all summer anyway.," added Bill Coggins, owner of Ben & Bills Chocolate Emporium. "If they don't let the hotels open up, that's the trade right there. So basically we're losing money every day we're open."

​For more information on businesses in Bar Harbor for the upcoming season, go to https://www.visitbarharbor.com/