Bar Harbor Chamber rejects latest plan for out-of-state visitors to avoid quarantine

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and its board have voted unanimously to reject the premise of the plan the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development unveiled on Monday as an alternative to the 14-day quarantine.

The plan states visitors can avoid quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arriving in Maine.

Visitors to lodging and camping facilities would sign a certificate of compliance once arriving.

The chamber says the plan is not realistic.

They're concerned about testing availability in other states, the timing between the test and arrival in Maine, and potential infection of visitors as they travel.

The chamber wants to replace visitor testing with testing of frontline employees, a concept currently under review by a special task force on MDI.

"Also on Monday, the state announced a huge increase in testing capacity,” said Alf Anderson, Executive Director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. “So that makes the plan that we’re advocating even that much more feasible. If you’ve got the increased capacity for testing, let's use that to test those people who are interacting with multiple visitors. That is a much better tool than trying to request every single visitor be tested before they get here.”

To read the full plan unveiled by the Maine DECD, go to maine.gov.