Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce to host job fair

Attention job seekers.

Bar Harbor wants you to fill their seasonal and year-round positions.

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual job fair.

As many as two dozen employers are expected to be there.

Staffing has been a challenge for local businesses in recent years with more jobs available than workers to fill them.

The fair will take place at the Bar Harbor municipal building Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Every job seeker is encouraged to furnish a resume, work history and photo i.d.