Bar Harbor Bank and Trust's Food Drive is nearing end

Bar Harbor Bank and Trust's annual food drive is nearing an end.

More than fifty locations across Northern New England have been accepting donated non-perishable goods since late last month.

In Ellsworth they've received lots of items for a couple of local food pantries.

"So we've done this for 31 years. This is the 31st year going to our local communities and collecting for our local food pantries. Around here we do the Emmaus Center and Loaves and Fishes. Friday at Shaw's we collected over 200 items for both of the places," said Chelsea Sawyer, the Branch Relationship Manager.

The food drive ends Friday, November 22nd.