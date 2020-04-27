Bar Harbor Bank and Trust employees give $11,000 to relief organizations

10 non-profits supporting COVID-19 relief efforts in northern New England will be getting a donation from Bar Harbor Bank and Trust

Bank employees donated eleven thousand dollars this quarter as part of their Casual for a Cause program

Employees get to dress casually on Fridays in exchange for their contribution.

They then voted for ten nonprofits to receive the funds spread across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Sarah Catanese, VP of Colleague and Customer Engagement for Bar Harbor Bank and Trust says they want to give back.

“Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is thinking differently about ways that we can connect and support our communities and I think that through this challenging time we’re really rolling up our sleeves and paying attention to the communities that we serve because we genuinely really care.”

Since the program began in 2018, employees have donated nearly $75,000 to non-profits.

Proceeds from this quarter's Casual for a Cause have been distributed to:

Maine:

OHI Inc - Brewer Area Food Pantry

Community Christmas Project in Pittsfield

Newport Community Food Bank

Maine Mental Health Connection’s Together Place Food Pantry in Bangor

Waterville Area Food Pantry

Downeast Community Partners

Vermont:

Brandon Emergency Food Shelf

BROC Community Food Shelf

Randolph Area Food Shelf

New Hampshire:

Granite United Way