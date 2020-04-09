Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offering free online finance lessons for kids

An area bank is trying to help parents help their kids manage money.

Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is making several online resources available that parents can use to teach their children about finances.

There is a variety of material for kindergartners through seniors in high school.

"I have a high school student here at home and we're doing some simulations," said Senior VP Sarah Catanese. "So, you want to buy this bike that you are really into. What does that take away in terms of a car payment that you might need to have? Or insurance? Or that cell phone that you were so passionate about having?"

There is also a Spanish language option for families .

barharbor.bank/financial-education.

