Bar Harbor B&B Association offering huge discount to Maine essential workers

Restaurants and Retailers in Bar Harbor have begun to open their doors for the season.

On Monday, hotels and other lodging businesses will get their turn to open, at least to Maine residents.

Opening day is coming with an added focus.

“B&Bs really have had to rethink how their set up works to make sure they’re complying with all the guidelines,” said Steve Woitesek, Owner of the Black Friar Inn off Cottage St.

“We’ve had a lot of phone calls talking about ‘how are you gonna clean?’ ‘How are you gonna serve breakfast?’ ‘How are you gonna do check-ins?’” added Aysgard Station B&B owner Melody Kronenberg,

This season, the Bar Harbor Bed and Breakfast Association is saying thank you to those workers classified as essential under the Governor’s original Emergency Declaration.

Fourteen different bed and breakfasts are participating.

“We’re doing 30 to 40 percent off. The discount is available for the entire summer," Woitesek said. "So you can rent a room in August, September or October at that discount. “

Thornhedge Inn owner Andrew Geel said, “First responders and essential workers, they show up for us everyday. And we wanted to show them that we’re here for them as well.”

“A little payback to the people who’ve been on the front lines of this virus, and offer them a little rest and relaxation," said Kristi Losquadro, who co-owns the Saltair Inn on West St.

“It’s the least I can do," said Kronenberg, "I have a house that sits here empty, and I want to fill it up. And I would like it to be on those people who’ve worked very hard on our behalf.”

Innkeepers are hoping essential workers, and Mainers in general, take advantage of a unique opportunity this summer.

A chance to enjoy a piece of their own own state, at a time they might otherwise avoid, or simply be unable.

“Mainers work really hard. We experience that most Mainers don’t come to Bar Harbor and Acadia during the summer, and that’s because they’re working seven days a week and putting in their time.”

“As far as social distancing goes, the National Park is kind of built for it.," said Geel. "There’s no better way to socially distance than to hike, or ride bikes around the carriage roads, or take a kayak ride. This is the summer you’ve been waiting for. Y’know, come to your own backyard and have an adventure.”

