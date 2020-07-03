Bar Harbor businesses remain optimistic going into holiday weekend

Fourth of July weekend is finally here.

As is usually the case, it's already shaping up to be the biggest weekend of the summer in Acadia National Park.

But there are still businesses in Bar Harbor that aren’t open.

It's also noticeably slower this year, compared to other years.

Business owners and visitors say they knew the holiday weekend wasn’t going to be quite the same.

“I think it's about what I thought it was gonna be. I didn’t have huge expectations for the 4th of July. I figured it was gonna be slow, but I'm hoping that with good weather this weekend, it's gonna bring some people out, and hopefully, people are gonna wanna come down and enjoy the park," Chris Strout, Owner, Acadia Stand Up Paddle Boarding, said.

Kathy Staples, Durham resident, said, “This is amazing. We can actually walk down side by side, and not have to be in a single file anymore.”

Like many other towns in Maine, the 4th of July fireworks and the traditional parade has been canceled in Bar Harbor.

But the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to take part in a reverse parade.

Lots of local businesses, organizations, even some homeowners have decorated their storefronts.

Folks can walk or drive by and enjoy the decorations.

Other towns on MDI are also taking part.

