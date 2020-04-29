Bankrupt Maine hospitals sue for Paycheck Protection Program funds

Two small hospitals in Maine say they could close by the end of June without funding through a federal loan program meant to help small businesses during the pandemic.

Calais Regional Hospital and Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln were disqualified from funds from the Paycheck Protection Program because they’ve both filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The hospitals argue in federal bankruptcy court that they were unlawfully denied funding because there was no reference to bankruptcy being a barrier in the original federal legislation.

Both filed within the last 18 months.

Statement from Calais Regional Hospital:

"Calais Regional Hospital (CRH) announced staff reductions and leadership restructuring in an effort to stabilize the hospital’s finances. The urgent necessity of this action is a result of the hospital’s economic condition and Chapter 11 bankruptcy; the impact of COVID-19; and the inability to qualify or secure adequate Federal and State funding relief. The current pandemic has impacted CRH business so significantly that these very difficult personnel decisions must be made.

Senior Leadership began initiating the reduction and reorganization plan with announcements to staff earlier this week. Both leadership and staff positions are included in the reduction. CRH will see a decrease of approximately 10% of its FTE’s, with over 40% being high level or management positions. The anticipated annualized savings is roughly $2 million.

The hard work and dedication of all the CRH staff is greatly appreciated. The challenges facing small hospitals such as CRH have been daunting enough without the added effects of a worldwide pandemic to contend with. Nevertheless, the restructuring is a difficult step that must be taken to address a difficult moment. The hospital is working through a dual track course of action, making the changes necessary to come out of Chapter 11 on our own or with a partner. The changes are crucial for either option to be successful. We believe these measures will help us navigate this crisis, while we focus on the importance of ensuring the ability of CRH to provide needed healthcare services and maintain the hospital’s presence as an economic engine for our community."

Statement from Penobscot Valley Hospital: