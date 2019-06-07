Bank employees collect thousands of jars of peanut butter and jelly

Spreading the love and helping to end food insecurity in Maine.

Bangor Savings Bank employees held their Jam the Van event Friday.

It was part of their eighth pb and j food drive.

Last month, Bangor Savings branches throughout Maine collected more than 17,000 jars of peanut butter and jelly donated by customers and by the bank.

"We've had school donating, we've had small business donating bringing boxes into branches. It wasn't just employees, it was everybody it was awesome," said Erin Lane, Executive Assistant, BSB.

The peanut butter and jelly will go to food pantries, after school programs and other hunger prevention programs.